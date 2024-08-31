Laos keeping close eye on rising water levels in Mekong River

Vientiane, Aug 31 (IANS) Laos has been keeping a close eye on the Mekong River and its main tributaries as water levels have risen after continuous rainfall, with people living near them preparing for flooding.

The water level in the Mekong River in Lao capital Vientiane was recorded at 11.80 metres on Friday, exceeding the warning level of 11.50 metres, and nearing the danger level of 12.50 metres, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Lao Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Xinhua news agency reported.

The river has been rising rapidly since August 23, reaching alarming levels on August 28. If the level rises to 12 metres, more riverbank communities will face the prospect of flooding.

Local authorities were working to prevent flooding, with sandbags being laid along the riverbank where flooding is most likely to occur.

Kannika Phathanou, a 20-year-old student, told Xinhua on Friday that it was important to keep track of forecasts, so everyone can prepare to cope with storms and prevent the impacts of floods promptly.

"I really enjoy the glowing sunset on the Mekong River, so I usually come here twice a week with friends," said Kannika.

"I have to say that the rising water in the river makes the view of sunset here more beautiful but terrifying at the same time. During the rainy season, we need to be alert at the time, especially for people living in low-lying areas near the river."

The weather bureau has warned of possible floods as heavy and light rains with occasional wind gusts will continue across the country, and many areas have experienced flooding because of prolonged heavy rainfall.

From July 18 to August 21, a tropical depression and Prapiroon storm brought heavy rainfall to many parts of Laos, affecting more than 36,200 people across the Southeast Asian country.

Chintana Noymeuang, a 38-year-old woman living in Vientiane, expressed sympathy to business owners along riverbanks, adding that they have to keep a close eye on the river level every day.

"The Mekong riverside is the most scenic part of Vientiane, and people love to walk along the riverbank in the morning and evening. There is a good business opportunity there, but business people have to deal with the prospect of flooding in the rainy season," Chintana told Xinhua.

Namwan, a woman who comes to the riverside four days a week for jogging, said that everyone should stay informed about local weather conditions.

She said relevant sectors should work urgently to provide accurate information to people living in risk areas to ensure they can take precautionary measures.

During the government's monthly meeting for August, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone said the government plans to address the impacts of natural disasters caused by heavy rains through more rapid and efficient distribution of relief supplies for affected people.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines has issued a notice to mining companies in Laos, advising them to monitor the level of chemical residues and sediment that collects in the rainy season.

The notice also urged companies to effectively deal with any flooding and landslides that occur and may affect their operations.

The ministry asked mining companies to carry out thorough checks of chemical deposits to ensure that the items would not cause any damage or flow into surrounding areas.

