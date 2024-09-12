Laos issues flood alert amid rising water levels

Vientiane, Sep 12 (IANS) The weather bureau of Laos issued a flood alert on Thursday as water levels in the Mekong River and its main tributaries continue to rise following days of heavy rain across Laos.

The level of the Mekong River in Luang Prabang was recorded at 19.02 metres on Thursday, exceeding the danger level of 18 metres, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Lao Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The level of the Mekong River section in Oudomxay was recorded at 29.90 meters, exceeding the warning level of 29 metres, with the danger level at 30 metres, reports Xinhua news agency.

In Xayaboury, the Mekong has risen to 13.95 metres, with a warning level of 15 metres and a danger level of 16 metres.

The level of the Mekong River in the Pakxan district of Bolikhamxay province was recorded at 11.15 metres, with the warning level at 13.50 metres and the danger level at 14.50 metres.

The level of the Mekong River in the Lao capital, Vientiane, was recorded at 11.45 metres, compared with a warning level of 11.50 metres and a danger level of 12.50 metres, the weather bureau reported.

Lao authorities are advising people in low-lying areas to prepare to move their belongings to a safer place.

Northern Laos is experiencing some of the worst flooding in recent years after tropical storm Yagi brought prolonged heavy rainfall, which caused already swollen rivers to rise further and some to overflow.

Various government agencies are providing vehicles and other forms of assistance to help people move their belongings and livestock away from rivers.

