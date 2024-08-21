Laos gears up to host 42nd ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting

Vientiane, Aug 21 (IANS) Lao authorities have discussed preparations for the ASEAN Energy Business Forum and the 42nd ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting, which will take place in Lao capital Vientiane from September 24 to 27.

According to a report issued by the Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines on Wednesday, the event will be an international conference and exhibition that promotes the development of the ASEAN energy sector.

The 42nd ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting will focus on key aspects of energy cooperation within ASEAN and the implementation of the ASEAN plan of action for energy cooperation 2016-2025 Phase 2, reports Xinhua news agency.

It will also review the outcomes and follow-up requirements from previous high-level ASEAN meetings and coordination bodies.

The ASEAN Energy Business Forum has grown over the years to become a high-level platform for information exchange and cooperation opportunities for stakeholders in the ASEAN energy sector, including policymakers, business players and researchers from the region and beyond.

According to the report, the forum is viewed as a unique opportunity for companies to connect with the industry's most important stakeholders and decision-makers.

