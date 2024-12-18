Lanka T10 Super League: Jaffna Titans beat Hambantota Bangla Tigers in Qualifier 1, reach final

Kandy (Sri Lanka), Dec 18 (IANS) Jaffna Titans registered a place in the final as they defeated Hambantota Bangla Tigers by 39 runs in the Qualifier 1 clash of the Lanka T10 Super League at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Titans, who have been in incredible form in the tournament posted a mammoth 124/5 in 10 overs.

Opener and wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis showed class with the bat and chipped in with 47 off 25, a knock that was decorated with four maximums and two fours. Apart from him, Tom Abell who was retired hurt chipped in with 23 off 12 while skipper David Wiese remained unbeaten at 18 off 5.

In reply, Hambantota Bangla Tigers lost early wickets and were pushed to the backfoot in the chase. They were reduced to 54/6 before eventually getting bowled out for 85. Young Sri Lankan spinner Treveen Mathew who has made headlines with some terrific bowling in the competition returned with a four-wicket haul for 13 runs in 2 overs.

Pramod Madushan picked up two wickets while Nuwan Thushara and George Garton scalped one each.

While Jaffna are the first finalist of the tournament, the Hambantota Bangla Tigers are still not out of the tournament as they will play the Qualifier 2 match against the winner of the Eliminator match between Galle Marvels and Kandy Bolts.

