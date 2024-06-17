Landslide claims eight lives in Ecuador

Quito, June 17 (IANS) At least eight people were killed and three others injured in a landslide on a major road in Ecuador's central Tungurahua province, local authorities said.

The landslide led to the closing of the roadway in the resort city of Banos de Agua Santa and damaged houses in the area, reported Xinhua news agency, citing the Ecuadorian National Risk Management Secretariat.

"We are coordinating and deploying more machinery to help with the relief effort," said Ecuadorian Transportation and Public Works Minister Roberto Luque on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Operations at three hydroelectric plants had also been disrupted by the heavy rains, added Luque.

