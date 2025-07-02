Lalu Yadav targets CM Nitish with memes ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

Patna, July 2 (IANS) As Bihar Assembly elections approach, the state’s political discourse is heating up with sharp jibes and counter-jibes being exchanged by political parties in the state.

Adding to the fire, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has launched a scathing yet humorous attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar through a meme on social media.

The meme shows Nitish Kumar dressed as a delivery boy, with 'Achhe Din' written on one bag and 'Special State Status' on another box.

Above the image, a sarcastic caption reads: “Delivery boys have been seen in the streets of Bihar for free delivery of false promises. Delivery has been pending for 10 years, but both are saying that the order is confirmed.”

This post directly targets incomplete promises repeatedly raised during elections since 2014, including 'Achhe Din', Bihar’s Special Status demand, employment, education, agricultural reforms, and Nitish Kumar’s frequent political alignments with the NDA.

Calling these promises “order pending,” Lalu Prasad alleged that the people have received only slogans and propaganda, not benefits.

The post comes as all parties intensify campaigning for the Assembly polls.

On one side, the RJD-Congress-Left alliance is preparing, while on the other, the NDA (BJP and JD-U) is rallying support.

The meme reflects Lalu’s old style of humour and sharp satire, a tactic he has often used to create momentum during elections.

RJD supporters have praised the post as “accurate” as many announcements made by the double-engine government have not been fulfilled as yet.

Analysts see it as a deliberate attempt to connect with the youth and social media users in Bihar, where digital narratives now play a key role in shaping voter sentiment.

Though Lalu is relatively distant from active politics, his statements and posts continue to influence Bihar’s political environment.

This latest post shows that election battles have moved beyond rallies to a new battleground — voter perception through social media.

With the countdown to the Bihar elections underway, political rhetoric is set to intensify further, and Lalu’s meme signals that the fight for the voter’s mind will be as fierce as the one for their votes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.