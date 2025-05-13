La Liga: Four things we learned in Spain's matchday 35

Madrid, May 12 (IANS) FC Barcelona's win at home to Real Madrid leaves the La Liga title just one result away from being definitively resolved. At the other end of the table, everything has still to be decided.

With Barcelona extending its lead, which could prove decisive, here is what we learned this weekend in Spain:

1. Barca hits top gear to show who is the best

Nobody who saw Barcelona's first-half fightback from 2-0 down at home to Real Madrid to lead 4-2 by halftime can have any doubt that Hansi Flick is coaching the best team in Spain, reports Xinhua.

His players took the game by the scruff of the neck, dominating the ball and cutting Real Madrid's makeshift defense to create chance after chance. Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha, and Frenkie de Jong were all dominant, while Inigo Martinez was excellent in defence.

Barca scored four goals in 25 minutes and has scored 16 times in four matches against Madrid this campaign, but such was its dominance during that time, it could have been more and that is why the club will win this season's title.

2. Busy summer ahead for Real Madrid.

While Barcelona will start to think about celebrations, Real Madrid will have to start thinking about a serious rebuild over the summer.

Carlo Ancelotti was confirmed to leave as he was announced as Brazil's coach, and Xabi Alonso lined up to replace him. But Sunday's game showed the team will need several new players to be able to compete with Barcelona.

A right-back, another central defender, and a left-back all need to arrive this summer, but the most important arrival has to be a central midfielder.

Toni Kroos left last summer and was not replaced, and even with top scorers such as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid's defensive issues have undermined their title ambitions.

3. Sorloth on fire for Atletico as Real Sociedad says goodbye to the season

Real Sociedad traveled to play Atletico Madrid on Saturday with hopes of playing in Europe next season still alive.

Ten minutes into the match, those hopes were over after Atletico striker Alexander Sorloth scored in seven, 10, and 11 minutes, before netting a fourth after half an hour.

Real Sociedad - who had tried to sign Sorloth on a permanent basis two years ago after two successful seasons on loan - had no response to the Norwegian's pace and strength.

Real Sociedad tried to raise its game in last weekend's derby against Athletic Bilbao, but with coach Imanol leaving at the end of the season, it looks as if the players know they have nothing to play for.

4. Dark days for Sevilla

Sevilla remains rooted in the struggle to avoid relegation with a 3-2 defeat away to Celta Vigo that highlights the current lack of heart at the club.

Veteran Joaquin Caparros was named as a replacement for Garcia Pimienta four games away but even has been unable to spark a reaction from the squad.

Saturday's defeat was all the more painful because it came against a rival that played the entire second half with ten men, but was still able to score twice and take all three points. Sevilla fans' frustrations boiled over as a group attempted to storm the club's training ground when the players arrived back from Vigo.

Sevilla faces Las Palmas in midweek in a key relegation duel, and Los Nervionenses do not look to be in good shape at all.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.