La Liga 2024-25: Four things to look out for in Spain's matchday 35

Madrid (Spain), May 9 (IANS) The El Clasico clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid could decide this season's La Liga title winners, and although it is this season's fourth meeting between the two teams, there is always something different to look forward to.

Barcelona have a narrow four-point lead over archrivals Real Madrid as the Catalan club leads on 79 points, with Real Madrid second with 75. Atletico Madrid are in third spot with 67 points while Athletico Bilbao are fourth with 61.

Here are some things to look out for this weekend in Spain:

1. Tiredness or hope at Barcelona?

It was a heartbreaking Tuesday night for FC Barcelona as the club's hopes of winning the UEFA Champions League and a possible treble ended in the rain of Milan, reports Xinhua. Barca were just two minutes away from a win that would have taken it to the final, but a late goal from Inter took an incredible match into extra time, where the Italian side edged out Hansi Flick's men.

Barca looked shattered at the end, and the extra 30 minutes won't help the players to be at their best for Sunday's Clasico. While Barcelona have played two intense midweek matches against Inter, Real Madrid have been able to rest some tired legs, and that could be a big factor.

2. Injuries are a big problem for Real Madrid

Real Madrid gave a perfect summary of their season in last weekend's 3-2 win at home to Celta Vigo, which saw some excellent attacking football and some poor defending that threatened to undo the work of Kylian Mbappe and company.

Injuries to Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga have left Carlo Ancelotti with the bare bones of a defence, and Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde could respectively have to drop back into central defence and right-back on Sunday.

That would rob Madrid of energy in midfield and allow Barca to move the ball at will, so coach Carlo Ancelotti's task will be to plug the gaps at the back while not allowing Barca to cut through midfield.

3. A nightmare to referee

Alejandro Hernandez is the man with the unenviable job of refereeing Sunday's match, and he could be forgiven for wondering if, rather than being rewarded with the match of the season, he has really been given a poisoned chalice. Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, who recently officiated the Copa del Rey tie where Barca won 3-2, had to suffer a vicious campaign directed at him before the game by Real Madrid's TV network, which reduced him to tears in his pre-game press conference.

With RMTV watching every decision Hernandez makes this weekend, and the Barca press also focused on whether the referee is influenced by the pressure, the official is in a situation where he must know that someone is going to criticise his work, whatever he does, and there will be moments of controversy to resolve.

4. Plenty of other big games this weekend

Although the Clasico will capture the headlines, there are a lot of vital games in Spain this weekend, with Saturday's match between Girona and Villarreal and Sunday's derby between Alaves and Athletic Bilbao regarding both the race for Europe and the struggle to avoid relegation.

Sevilla have a must-win match away to Celta Vigo, while Real Betis' hopes of a top-five finish probably rest on beating Osasuna, and Leganes know their home game against Espanyol is all or nothing for hopes of avoiding relegation.

