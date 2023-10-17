La Liga: 10 things we learned this week in Spanish league

Madrid, Oct 17 (IANS) There were no matches played in the Spanish La Liga this past week, due to the October international break. But there were still various intriguing developments in the world of Spanish football, not least the appointment of a new coach at Sevilla FC.

Here are some more things that have become part of the discussion among fans:

Diego Alonso is the new coach of Sevilla

Sevilla FC made the most of the break to install the club’s new head coach, with former Uruguay national team manager Diego Alonso taking the reins. Having played for clubs such as Valencia CF and Atlético de Madrid during his own career, the 48-year-old is excited to return to La Liga and to try to lead Los Nervionenses up the table.

RCD Espanyol go top

Although there weren’t any matches this past week, there was a full slate of fixtures in Spanish football’s second tier, La Liga Hypermnotion. By defeating Real Valladolid 2-0, RCD Espanyol have now gone top of the standings, one point ahead of a second-placed CD Leganés side that won 6-0 against SD Amorebieta.

Ante Budimir staying at CA Osasuna

CA Osasuna are keen to keep the key members of their current squad together for as long as possible, and the latest contract renewal the Navarre club have carried out is that of centre-forward Ante Budimir. The Croatia international has extended the end date of his deal from 2025 to 2027, said a release on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid, Gimenez agree a new deal

They’re also celebrating a new contract at Atletico de Madrid, where centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez put pen to paper on a contract extension that will run to 2028. The Uruguayan explained he feels such a special connection with the fanbase that he is delighted to stay in the Spanish capital.

Ancelotti receives an honorary doctorate

During the international break, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti visited his native Italy and received an honorary doctorate at the University of Parma. There, he was awarded a Master’s Degree in Sciences and Techniques of Preventive and Adapted Motor Activities.

Foulquier is now a movie star

It was revealed this week that Valencia CF player Dimitri Foulquier is going to appear on the big screen. The full-back has collaborated with the director Kichena and will appear in the upcoming movie 'NONM’, which will come out in December of this year.

Gavi helps Spain qualify for Euro 2024

The Spanish national team mathematically qualified for Euro 2024 thanks to victories against Scotland and Norway during the October international break.

The 1-0 win away at Norway on Sunday proved decisive, with FC Barcelona midfielder Gavi scoring the goal that means La Roja will be in Germany next summer. Of the 23 players in the squad, 17 play in La Liga for nine different Spanish clubs.

Bryan Zaragoza’s unforgettable week

This past week was one that Granada CF’s Bryan Zaragoza will never forget. After scoring a brace against FC Barcelona in Matchday 9, the 22-year-old winger was called up to the Spanish national team squad and then immediately made his debut for La Roja, coming on in the second half of the Spain vs Scotland game to make a good impression and help his team win 2-0.

Many players will be at Euro 2024

Several other La Liga players also secured their qualification for Euro 2024 during the October international break. In addition to hosts Germany, the other teams already guaranteed a spot are Belgium, France, Portugal, Scotland and Turkey, and there were some key contributions from Spain-based players. For example, Sevilla FC’s Dodi Lukebakio bagged a brace as the Belgians mathematically clinched qualification.

Oblak closes in on a dream qualification

Jan Oblak may be one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but he hasn’t ever been able to take part in a major international tournament, at least not yet. As the captain of Slovenia, the Atletico de Madrid player is determined to lead his country to qualification for a major tournament and he is close to doing so.

A mightily impressive 3-0 victory over Finland during the October international break means that Oblak and Slovenia are now also on the brink of Euro 2024 qualification.

