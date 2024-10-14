Kylian Mbappe’s 55 mn euro claim against PSG to convene before CoA on Tuesday: Report

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Kylian Mbappe’s legal battle with his former club Paris Saint Germain over 55 million euro in unpaid wages will continue on Tuesday before the Court of Appeals of the Professional Football League.

Lawyers representing the two parties met on September 11 when Mbappe had refused the French Football League’s (LFP) offer to act as a mediator between the France captain and Paris Saint-Germain in their dispute over unpaid wages and bonuses for the striker. According to a report by Spanish news outlet Marca, the case is not expected to make serious headway and is likely to ‘go to the Ordinary Courts of Justice, to the Prud'hommes Tribunal, the body that has jurisdiction to rule on labour proceedings in France'.

Mbappe owed close to 55 million euro in unpaid wages by PSG, the amount comprising the last three months of the player's contract salaries (April, May, and June) as well as an "ethical bonus" for these three months. It also includes the final third of a signing bonus (€36 million gross) that the player was expected to get in February. In mid-June, PSG received an official notice from the player's camp.

The report further stated that Mbappe filed his complaint with the legal committee of the French Professional Football League (LFP), citing article 259 of France's professional football charter, which states that "wages must be paid by clubs to players under contract by the last day of each month at the latest, under the conditions of ordinary law. Following the procedure, the matter was referred to UEFA via the French Football Federation (FFF).

Mbappe joined Real Madrid after his seven-year stint at PSG which saw him become the club’s all-time top scorer. The relationship between the two ended on a sour note with reports of PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Mbappe being involved in a verbal argument also surfaced.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.