Kylian Mbappe confirms Paris Saint Germain exit

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The 2022 FIFA World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappe officially confirmed via social media that he will play his last game for Paris Saint Germain this Sunday (Monday as per IST) against Toulouse.

"I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday,” said the 25 year old on Instagram.

Kylian made a name for himself in 2016 while leading a solid Monco side to their first league title in 17 years. He then signed for PSG on loan with a mandatory purchase option of 180 million Euros which was made permanent the following summer. Over the course of his time in France, Mbappe played 245 games in Ligue 1 scoring an astonishing 190 goals and providing 74 assists in the process as well.

"It's a lot of emotions, many years where I had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world which allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure, to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history, some of the greatest champions, to meet a lot of people, to grow as a man as well with all the glory and the mistakes I've made," added Kylian Mbappe.

Many consider Mbappe’s time in the Ligue 1 as bittersweet as although the young Frenchman was handed the captain’s armband and even went on to star in 6 league title winning campaigns for the most successful club in French football, he was not able to replicate the same heroics in the UEFA Champions League.

"Despite everything that can happen on the outside, all this media hype that surrounds the club sometimes, there are some real club lovers who want to protect it and make it shine, and it's great, and I know that with all these people, this club is in great hands. It's hard, and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that, to leave my country, France, the Ligue 1, a championship I have always known but I think, I needed this, a new challenge, after seven years."

A new challenge awaits for one of the most hyped prodigies in world football, it is highly likely that his latest ventures will see him travel to Madrid to play for European powerhouses, Real Madrid. Although it has not been announced it is believed that both Mbappe and the Los Blancos are waiting for the season to end to make a special announcement for one of the biggest transfers in the history of football.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.