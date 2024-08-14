Kwena Maphaka gets maiden call-up as SA name squad for Windies T20Is

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Fast-bowler Kwena Maphaka has earned a maiden call-up to South Africa's squad when they play three T20Is against the West Indies later this month. Maphaka bagged Player of the Tournament award in this year’s U19 World Cup by picking 21 wickets at an average of 9.71.

He also made his domestic T20 debut for the Lions and was roped in by Mumbai Indians (MI) for this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Medium-pace bowling all-rounder Jason Smith has also been handed a maiden call-up by South Africa, after amassing 291 runs at an average of 41.57 and a strike rate of 134.10 in the 2023/24 CSA T20 Challenge, including making 51 in the final.

"We’re excited to have Jason (Smith) and Kwena (Maphaka) join the squad for this series. Jason’s recent performances have been impressive, and his ability to contribute with both bat and ball adds valuable depth to our line-up.”

"Kwena has been identified as a player with significant potential, and this tour presents a great opportunity to include him in the Proteas environment and gain valuable international experience," said white-ball head coach Rob Walter.

In South Africa’s squad, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, David Miller, and Tabraiz Shamsi don’t find places due to their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) commitments, while Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen have been given a rest.

Spinner Nqaba Peter, who made his T20I debut against the West Indies in May, has been ruled out as he is in the final phase of his recovery from a shoulder injury. The three T20Is between South Africa and West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium from August 23-27.

"Several players were not considered for this series due to either injury, being in a conditioning block that is related to workload management, or their participation in ongoing T20 leagues.

"This tour allows us to continue developing our player pool whilst maintaining the core of experienced players. It will also expose our emerging talent to quality international opposition, similar to the last time we played against the West Indies in May," added Walter.

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Lizaad Williams

