Kuwait agrees to extradite 22 inmates to Iran: envoy

Tehran, July 29 (IANS) Kuwait has agreed to transfer 22 Iranians imprisoned in the Arab state to their home country to serve the rest of their jail terms.

Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Toutounchi made the announcement in a post on social media platform X on Monday.

He said Kuwait had granted the consent for the extradition, adding administrative follow-ups on the matter were on the agenda.

The number of Iranians kept in Kuwait's prisons currently stands at 90, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency quoted an informed source as saying.

The source added the majority of those nationals had been imprisoned for drug-related offenses and illegal residence, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Fars, the transfer of these prisoners is based on a convict extradition agreement signed between Iran and Kuwait in 2004 and approved by the Iranian side in February 2006.

