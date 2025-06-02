K'taka: Spl unit to curb communal violence formed with an objective to target Hindu leaders, claims BJP

Bengaluru, June 2 (IANS) Criticising the Congress-led government in Karnataka, the state unit of the BJP on Monday said that it has set up a specialised unit to contain communal strife in the coastal region with the objective of filing cases against Hindu leaders in that zone.

Speaking at a press conference, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka claimed: “In Mangaluru, a task force has been formed to file cases against Hindu leaders. This is not a force against communalism but against Hindus. Previous officers were transferred, and preferred officers were appointed. Cases are being filed long after incidents occur. If false allegations are made and cases are filed against Hindu activists, we will take to the streets and protest."

He said that "no funds are coming to the coastal region from D.K. Shivakumar's Congress".

"People there are not surviving on Congress’ charity... Congress leaders are living off public money. Shivakumar should apologize to the coastal region's people," he said.

Talking about the controversial Hemavathi Express Link Canal Project, Ashoka said: “The government should hold a meeting with all farmers and key leaders from all parties to discuss the Hemavathi water distribution issue and withdraw cases filed against farmers.”

Ashoka said that when Tumakuru farmers protested against supplying Hemavathi River water to Magadi, the government should have discussed the issue with representatives and farmers from both districts. Instead of doing so, the government has created divisions among farmers. Threatening farmers instead of convincing them is not right.

"All farmers should be treated equally, and cases should not be filed against religious leaders or elected representatives. Even Congress MLA Gubbi Srinivas has opposed this.

"Filing cases against farmers is an unforgivable offence. The government should hold discussions with farmers to find a resolution. Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar’s position is at stake. The state government must call an all-party meeting from both districts, make a decision, and withdraw the cases," Ashoka demanded.

Further criticising the state government, the BJP leader said: "After forming Greater Bengaluru, has any development work taken place? All roads in Bengaluru are riddled with potholes. The government lacks the competence to repair roads. Garbage disposal contractors have not been paid since January. Contracts are given to out-of-state parties, creating a garbage lobby. In such a situation, how will they face the public in Bengaluru civic agency elections?

"Departments are not getting funds, and ministers are unable to work. KSRTC has not received funds. Jowar procurement centres have not been paid. Government hospitals lack funds for salaries."

