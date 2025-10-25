K'taka leadership row: BJP questions Shivakumar’s courage to act against CM Siddaramaiah's son

Bengaluru, Oct 25 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP has criticised Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D.K. Shivakumar, questioning inaction against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, for projecting Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi as successor to his father.

The BJP wondered "doesn’t he even have the courage to issue a notice to CM Siddaramaiah’s son"?

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated on Saturday: “Shivakumar has the courage to threaten film actors saying he will ‘tighten their nuts and bolts.’ He has the courage to threaten MLAs, saying they must behave submissively. He even has the courage to shout at party workers at his will. But as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, don’t you even have the courage to issue a notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra, Mr. D.K. Shivakumar?”

Ashoka further attacked, “When you look up to the Delhi High Command for everything, how will you lead the state if you somehow become Chief Minister tomorrow, Mr. D.K. Shivakumar?”

“Just as the late Dr. Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister but Sonia Gandhi held the real power in her hands, even if you suddenly become the Chief Minister, there is no doubt that Siddaramaiah will remain the ‘super CM.’

What benefit will Kannadigas get if a weak leader like you becomes the Chief Minister?” Ashoka questioned.

In a major development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, had stated that his father is in the fag end of his political career. He further said that at this crucial juncture, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi will take the lead in guiding those who follow scientific and progressive thought.

The statements have stirred a huge controversy amid rumours of a leadership change and discussions of a power-sharing agreement in Karnataka.

Yathindra said, “Today, my father is at the end of his political career. He is in the final stage of his political life. At this hour, for those who embrace scientific and progressive ideas, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi will take responsibility and provide leadership.”

Though Dy CM Shivakumar had said that no one is bigger than the party and that party workers should remain devoted to the party, till date no action has been initiated. However, the party has issued notices to MLAs for raising leadership issues in public earlier.

Declining to comment on the matter, Shivakumar later maintained that he would convey the message to the appropriate quarters. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, Shivakumar said, when asked whether he would issue a notice to Yathindra, “I won’t talk about the matter now. I will convey the message where it should reach.”

“I stand by discipline. Discipline is the priority of my party,” Shivakumar underlined. The statements are likely to trigger a major controversy within the ruling Congress, as the Siddaramaiah camp is also expected to react to Shivakumar’s remarks.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that a report on Yathindra’s statement, along with a video clip of his announcement, has already been sent to the party high command by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). The Shivakumar camp is confident that the national leadership will take note of the message conveyed through Yathindra’s remarks.

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