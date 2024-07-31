K'taka CM urges people to question Centre on unjust use of SC/ST funds

Bengaluru, July 31 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that the people of the state must question the "anti-Dalit" Union government for not using the Budget funds meant for the development of the community.

"What moral authority does the Union government have to question our (Congress) government when it unjustly uses the budget funds meant for the rightful development of Dalits by not implementing the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan/Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSP/TSP) schemes at the national level?" Siddaramaiah asked.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is shedding crocodile tears for Dalits, has called for questioning the Karnataka government regarding the welfare of the SC/STs. Nirmala Sitharaman, if you care so much about Dalits, implement the SCSP/TSP scheme and allocate 25 per cent of the Union Budget in proportion to the Dalit population, then question us. Until then, it would be wise for you to remain silent," the Chief Minister said.

The Karnataka government's budget for the current year is Rs 3,71,383 crore, of which Rs 39,121 crore has been allocated for SCSP/TSP schemes. However, the Union government's Budget for the current year is Rs 48.21 lakh crore, of which only Rs 2,90,401 crore has been allocated for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Siddaramaiah added.

"Nirmala Sitharaman, your budget clearly shows whom you are favouring. This is exactly what our leader Rahul Gandhi pointed out in the Lok Sabha. You are depriving 75 per cent of the population and feeding 'halwa' to 25 per cent. It is the fear of your "anti-Dalit" policies being exposed that makes you oppose the Caste census," he said.

There were no widespread protests in Karnataka to implement the SCSP/TSP Act. However, the Congress government in the state included it in the 2013 poll manifesto out of genuine concern for the Dalit community, he added.

After coming to power, the Congress-led Karnataka government implemented the SCSP/TSP Act in 2014-15 fulfilling its poll promise, Siddaramaiah said.

"For the past 10 years, I have been urging the Union government to implement the SCSP/TSP Act at the national level, just as it is in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently rejected this demand. It is laughable that those who have ignored this demand for so long are now shedding crocodile tears, claiming the Congress government in Karnataka is being unjust to Dalits," he slammed the Union government.

Before the implementation of the SCSP/TSP Act, the special component plan for the welfare of the Dalit community in the state allocated Rs 8,616 crore in the year 2013-14. In the year 2014-15, when the SCSP/TSP Act was implemented, the allocation was Rs 15,894 crore. This amount has now reached nearly Rs 40,000 crore which shows that the Congress government's concern for the Dalits in the state, Siddaramaiah said.

"Not only this, but our (Congress) government has also increased the reservation for Scheduled Castes from 15 to 17 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes from 3 to 7 per cent as per the recommendations of Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das Committee."

"We have reserved 24.1 per cent of government contracts up to Rs 1 crore for SC and ST contractors, decided to apply reservation to contract-based appointments, amended the PTCL Act to prevent unauthorised transfer of land granted to SC/ST families, and provided a 75 per cent subsidy for industrial plots allocated to SC/ST entrepreneurs. All these measures have been implemented only in Karnataka," Siddaramaiah added.

"Now, tell me, Nirmala Sitharaman, who should the Dalits question first? The state government, which has implemented a series of schemes for the welfare of Dalits, including the SCSP/TSP Act, or the Union government, which has committed injustice by not giving even the rightful share to Dalits in the Budget?" the Chief Minister asked.

