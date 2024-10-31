K'taka bypolls: I have become victim of political conspiracy, says Kumaraswamy’s son

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (IANS) Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the NDA candidate for the Channapatna seat alleged on Thursday that he has become a victim of political conspiracy.

“I’ve been defeated in two elections. People have voted for me but I have become a victim of political conspiracy. I’m deeply hurt. This time, I am standing in the election to show my appreciation for party workers. I request you all to give this young man a chance to win,” he appealed with tears in his eyes.

Nikhil is the son of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Addressing a campaign meeting in Kannamangala village, Nikhil turned emotional saying: “I’ve lost twice in the elections. I don’t know what wrong I did. Perhaps being born as the grandson of a former Prime Minister and son of the former Chief Minister is my misfortune.”

“I had decided not to shed tears in this election, but there’s been so much pain,” he said tearfully during his speech.

Reflecting on the painful events in Mandya during the last Lok Sabha elections, he recalled that it was the hope of party workers that they would answer through him.

“I once asked former PM Deve Gowda that establishing a regional party is not easy, but he built this party out of care for farmers. Later, regardless of being in power, Kumaranna (H.D. Kumaraswamy) continuously supported the farmers and completed many development projects,” he claimed.

He said that in the last Lok Sabha polls, he toured the entire state to strengthen the party organisation, hoping to recognise every last party worker.

“It’s hard to build a regional party, but with your blessings, this party has survived in the state,” he said.

The by-election in Channapatna has become especially significant, as it is the constituency Kumaranna contested.

"I am visiting every village. I hope for your trust and support. During the time of Deve Gowda and Kumaranna, a lot of development was done in Channapatna," he added.

He said that his decision to contest the bypolls was unexpected. “At the last stage, I decided to stand in the election with the support of leaders from both parties,” he said.

Nikhil is contesting against the former BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwara, who has been fielded as the Congress candidate.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.