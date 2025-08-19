K'taka BJP MP writes to Amit Shah seeking ED probe into foreign funding in mass grave case

Bengaluru, Aug 19 (IANS) Karnataka BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojary wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, demanding an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the foreign funding of some individuals and YouTubers in connection with the mass grave case.

In a letter to HM Shah, Poojary stated, "The conspiracy has been hatched against the Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple located in Mangaluru district. I request for an ED inquiry into the foreign funding of some individuals, including YouTubers, who are harming Hindu religious beliefs."

He further said, "As widely reported across the country, a group opposing the Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple in the Mangaluru district of Karnataka has attempted to tarnish its sanctity. The state's Deputy Chief Minister has publicly stated that a conspiracy is afoot against the Manjunatha Swamy temple."

"The Minister in charge of Mangaluru district (Dinesh Gundu Rao) informed the media that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed at the request of left-wing groups. The state's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly formed an SIT based on the words of an anonymous accuser, and the entire government appears to have surrendered to this accuser," Poojary stated.

They are digging trenches indiscriminately, even at the base of the revered Hindu deity Bahubali, unsettling devotees. Media outlets have reported that a politician from Tamil Nadu is pressuring the Congress high command to orchestrate a plan to undermine the faith of Hindus in Karnataka, Poojary said.

Meanwhile, news has spread that a Muslim YouTuber and his associates, who are attempting to defame the temple, have received foreign funds, and this is how some individuals have declared war on Manjunatha Swamy temple, Poojary alleged.

He appealed, "Therefore, I request that you consider my letter seriously and order an ED inquiry into the foreign financial assistance received by those opposing the Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy."

In a major development, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara had stated that until the chemical and DNA analysis reports are available, the investigation into the mass grave case will remain on hold. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken this decision, he added.

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), continuing its attack on the Congress-led government over the mass grave case, stated on Tuesday that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe Dharmasthala is a conspiracy by the party.

The Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, stated in Bengaluru, "Dharmasthala SIT is a Congress conspiracy. It is scripted by ultra-leftists and executed by the Siddaramaiah government."

Dharmadhikari of the famous Dharmasthala temple and BJP Rajya Sabha member Veerendra Heggade reacted to the ongoing developments surrounding the mass grave allegations, stating that there is an attempt to divert youths from faith. Heggade said, “Any inquiry conducted is welcome to us. But the wrong methods of communication through social media have created much confusion, especially among youngsters.”

“The people making allegations wanted youngsters to be diverted from faith. Because of such messages, the youths were disturbed. I feel this is a very wrong thing that is happening,” he pointed out.

