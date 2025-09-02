KSLTA ITF Juniors: Srishti Kiran, top seed Snigdha Kanta grab win on day two

Bengaluru, Sep 2 (IANS) Top seed Snigdha Kanta, seventh seed Angel Patel, and eighth seed Deepshika Vinayagamurthy progressed, alongside Srishti Kiran, who impressed with a straight-sets victory on Day 2 of the KSLTA ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors across the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium and Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Among the winners in the Boys’ Singles, third seed Dev Vipul Patel, fourth seed Vishal Vasudev M, and sixth seed Adhiraj Thakur moved through, while Rohith Hari Balaji Gobinath and USA’s Niyanth Badrinarayanan produced notable wins to join them in the next round.

Rohith Gobinath staged a stirring comeback to upset seventh seed Prakaash Sarran 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. Prakash looked comfortable early on to take the first set with ease. Rohit, responded strongly in the second set, lifting his intensity and finding his rhythm to draw level. By the decider, the momentum had shifted, and he dominated the rallies to bag the win after nearly two hours.

Elsewhere, Elsewhere, Niyanth Badrinarayanan (USA) overcame a spirited challenge from Yashwin Dahiya to post a 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-1 victory. The opening set was closely contested, with Dahiya stealing the tiebreak to take the lead. Niyanth struck back in the second, breaking early and maintaining control to level the match. From there, he raised his level, to pull clear and finish with a strong win in the decider.

In the girl’s singles, 13-year-old Srishti Kiran shone with a straight-sets win over Tejaswi Mannen, 7-6 (6), 6-3. Srishti nearly conceded the first set, saving a set point in the tiebreak before edging it 8-6. She then took charge in the second, breaking twice to close out the match.

In another thriller, seventh seed Angel Patel delivered a comeback against Devashree Mahadeshwar, prevailing 2-6, 7-6(9), 6-2 in a contest that stretched to nearly three hours. Devashree looked in control after winning the first set and holding match points in the second set tiebreak before Angel edged ahead 11-9. It proved decisive as Angel carried her confidence into the final set, breaking early and maintaining control to complete the win.

