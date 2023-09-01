Kota coaching student dies of dengue

Jaipur, Sep 1 (IANS) A coaching student has died due to the dengue in Kota, Rajasthan on Friday.



The deceased student has been identified as Sneha Bharti (19), a resident of Godda, Jharkhand. She was preparing for IIT in Kota since June last year.

She was living in Talwandi area and was ill for the last five days.

Her health deteriorated two days ago and she was admitted to a private hospital in Indira Vihar where she was put on a ventilator and during investigation in the hospital, her scrub typhus report also came positive.

Sneha died on Friday at around 4:30 pm due to multi-organ failure.

Health officials, however, said that the report has not yet come from the private hospital and the medical college.

Sneha’s father works as a BSNL officer in Jharkhand. “Students from all over the country come to Kota to study. Administration should make special arrangements on behalf of all the coaching staff to take care of the health of the students so that no child has to suffer from any disease,” he said.

