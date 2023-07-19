Korea Open: Sindhu, Srikanth crash out in opener; Prannoy advances to second round

Yeosu (S Korea), July 19 (IANS) Ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth made an early exit from Korea Open, a Super 500 badminton tournament, after suffering losses in their respective opening-round matches, here on Wednesday.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu lost 18-21, 21-10, 13-21 to Pai Yu Po of Chinese in the women's singles in her first official match under new coach Muhammad Hafiz Hashim. The Malaysian coach's appointment was formally announced on Tuesday.

This was Sindhu's sixth opening-round ouster in 12 BWF World Tour tournament appearances this season.

In other women’s singles matches, Malvika Bansod lost 17-21, 7-21 to world no 4 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei. Ashmita Chaliha, meanwhile, succumbed 13-21, 12-21 to the reigning Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China.

Aakarshi Kashyap suffered a 12-21, 17-21 loss at the hands of Chinese shuttler Zhang Yi Man while Tasnim Mir fell 11-21, 18-21 to local player Kim Ga Yun. Tanya Hemnath lost 11-21, 17-21 to Japan’s Saena Kawakami.

In the men's singles, former world no 1 Srikanth went down 21-12, 22-24, 17-21 to Japan's Kento Momota in a grueling three-setter. His compatriot HS Prannoy got the better of Belgian Julien Carraggi 21-13, 17-21 to sail into the second round, where he will be up against Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong.

On the other hand, Kiran George lost 17-21, 9-21 to Chinese Taipei shuttler Wang Tzu Wei. Mithun Manjunath also suffered an 11-21, 4-21 loss to Malaysian Ng Tze Yong.

In the mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy made the second after defeating the Philippines' Alvin Morada and Alyssa Ysabel Leonardo 21-17, 21-17. Rohan and Sikki will next play the fourth seed Chinese pair of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping.

Another mixed pair, B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa bowed out after a 21-23, 21-13, 12-21 loss to the Korean pair of Song Hyun Cho and Lee Jung Hyun.

After series of first round exits on Wednesday, the likes of Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat (men's singles), Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (men’s doubles), Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (women’s doubles) and Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy (mixed doubles) are keeping the Indian challenge alive at Super 500 event.

Satwik and Chirag won their men's doubles first round match on Tuesday while Treesa and Gayatri received a walkover in their opener.

