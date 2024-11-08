Korea Masters: Kiran George cruises to semis with win over Japan's Takuma Obyashi

Iksan City (South Korea), Nov 8 (IANS) Indian shuttler Kiran George has continued his winning momentum in the Korea Masters after registering a commanding victory over Japan's Takuma Obyashi to progress to the men's singles semifinal.

In the quarterfinal match on Friday, the Indian outclassed his opponent in straight games 21-14 21-16 in just 39 minutes. In the fourth career meet against Obyashi, George retained his unbeaten record with another victory over the Japanese.

The 24-year-old Indian took the early 5-1 lead in the first game and extended it to seven points in the mid-game break. George continued to carry the momentum to seal the game 21-14.

In the second game, World No. 44 didn't look back and came all guns blazing to thrash his opponent more strongly. Despite early fightback from the Japanese, George took the 11-8 lead in the mid-game break. However, the Indian never lost his lead in the match and weathered the strong resilience to claim the match with a 21-16 win.

George, who is the lone Indian competing in the BWF Super 300 badminton tournament, will now face number one seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the semifinal match on Saturday.

Earlier, Kiran George defeated third seed Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei to move into the quarterfinals. He registered a 21-17, 19-21, 21-17 win over Jen to move into the top eight on Thursday.

