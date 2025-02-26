Korba's 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra’ helping residents save big on medicines

Korba, Feb 26 (IANS) The 'Prime Minister's Jan Aushadhi Yojana' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been literally a blessing for the people of Korba in the tribal-dominated state of Chhattisgarh.

Under this scheme, a 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' has been opened in Korba, where people are able to purchase medicines at much lower prices compared to the market rates. IANS spoke to some beneficiaries who had been purchasing medicines from the centre.

The operator of the 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra’ in Korba explained that the policy for these Kendras was introduced by the central government in 2015. Medicines are being offered at significantly lower prices at these centres compared to the market. For example, a medicine that costs 100 rupees in the market is available at the kendras for just 10 rupees, providing a direct benefit of 90 rupees to the consumer. The medicines available at the 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' are of good quality, and more people are turning up to buy medicines at affordable rates. The opening of these centres has provided great relief to the people.

Nanak Singh, a customer buying medicines from the centre, told IANS: "The medicines available at this government-operated Jan Aushadhi Kendra are very affordable compared to private medical stores. Earlier, he used to buy high-cost medicines but ever since Kendra came into existence he has been getting medicines at reduced prices. Medicines in private stores are very expensive, but here at the Kendra we get them at a much lower price, he said. The discounts range from 50 per cent to 90 per cent, and the medicines are effective for the patients."

This is a key fact that the medicines' quality is also being appreciated by the consumers.

Other customers visiting the centre also shared similar sentiments, praising the affordable medicines available at the 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras which are providing significant savings compared to the market rates.

The 'Prime Minister's Jan Aushadhi Yojana' aims to provide affordable and high-quality medicines to the public while also raising awareness about generic medicines.

