Konstas is not Warner’s clone, he is his natural successor: Chappell

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) As the teenage batter Sam Konstas is set to make his debut at MCG in the crucial Boxing Day Test against India, former Australia cricketer believes that the youngster is ex-opener David Warner's natural successor not his clone

Sam Konstas will become the 468th Australian men's Test player on Boxing Day. The 19-year-old will also become the youngest to pull on the Baggy Green since an 18-year-old Pat Cummins made his debut in 2011.

"At just 19, Konstas is on the precipice of history. He will be the youngest ever to open the batting in a Test for Australia. His debut on Boxing Day is both exciting and daunting. Konstas possesses the temperament and ability to thrive, as evidenced by prodigious run-scoring and rapid adaptation," Chappell wrote in his column for The Age.

Konstas has been added at the expense of opener Nathan McSweeney, whose spot in Australia's was being heavily debated by selectors following two single- digit scores during the drawn third Test at the Gabba.

"I have always believed that it is the job of selectors to unearth champions, not pick those who make up the numbers. If you pick the right player, even if you have to drop them at some point in the future, they will reflect on what they need to improve and come back stronger," he added.

Konstas shot into the limelight by scoring twin centuries against South Australia in the opening round of Sheffield Shield. Those twin centuries also earned him the distinction of being the first teenager to achieve this feat in the Sheffield Shield since the legendary Ricky Ponting did so in 1993.

Before the knock of 88, Konstas also hit a century against India in the pink-ball practice game at Canberra, apart from making 73 not out against India A at Melbourne.

Following veteran opener Warner's retirement, there is a notable gap at the top of Australia's Test batting order. Warner has revolutionised opening with his aggressive strokeplay across all formats.

Chappell feels Konstas presents a contrasting yet equally effective approach as Warner, and the young right-hander has the potential to become an all-format player without major changes to his style techniques.

"Konstas is not Warner’s clone; rather, he is his natural successor. The hallmark of his game is the balance between aggression and caution, an equilibrium that has allowed him to succeed against a variety of bowlers. While Warner’s brilliance often lay in audacious stroke-making, Konstas thrives on calculated precision. This is not to say he lacks flair; rather, his flair is underpinned by sound fundamentals," wrote Chappell.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.