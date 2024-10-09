Kompany's approach under attack: Bayern between genius and madness

Berlin, Oct 9 (IANS) The international break seems to have come at just the right time for Bayern Munich, allowing the 2020 treble winners a chance to regroup under head coach Vincent Kompany. Despite widespread praise for the team's entertaining style of play, their high-risk approach has led to a concerning number of goals conceded, sparking debate among fans and analysts.

With five goals conceded in their last three matches - two league draws and a UEFA Champions League loss to Aston Villa - Bayern's attacking prowess has been overshadowed by defensive lapses. While the team dominates in terms of possession, shots and corners, the results have been less favorable. After a 3-3 draw against Frankfurt, where Bayern had 74 percent possession, fired 24 shots to six, and had 11 corners to none, Munich-based magazine Focus described the team's form as swinging between "genius and madness."

Similar stats marked their league draw against Bayer Leverkusen and the Champions League loss to Villa. Critics suggest Kompany's aggressive, high-pressing style, while exciting, has left the team vulnerable at the back.

"The atmosphere on the pitch is incredible. If this is a crisis, it's the kind I'd choose," said Bayern veteran Thomas Muller as quoted by Xinhua. "It was a pleasure to dominate our opponents, not to mention the number of chances we created." However, Muller acknowledged that Bayern's strategy will be tested in upcoming matches, adding, "Out of 15 games like this, we win 13."

Despite the recent setbacks, Bayern's offensive firepower was on full display in earlier fixtures, including a 6-1 win over Holstein Kiel, a 5-0 rout of Werder Bremen, and a 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

"The only thing that frustrates me is the result," said sporting director Max Eberl after the Frankfurt draw. Eberl, along with Kompany, Muller and Joshua Kimmich, agree that only minor adjustments are needed. "Everyone is hungry, everyone wants to win the ball," midfielder Kimmich said, while also urging the team to capitalize on chances to secure games.

While some fans have voiced concerns on social media, Kompany remains confident in his approach. "This performance will lead us to success," he said, urging patience as the team evolves.

Bayern's faith in their style will be put to the test soon. They face league rivals Stuttgart, last season's runners-up, on October 19, followed by a Champions League showdown against Barcelona and their former coach Hansi Flick just five days later.

