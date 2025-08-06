Mrunal Thakur, Dhanush Madly in Love? Actress' Instagram Update Adds Fuel to Rumors

Social media erupted with a rumor that actress Mrunal Thakur might be dating Kollywood actor Dhanush. The duo were spotted sharing a warm moment at the Son of Sardaar 2 screening, and a few weeks ago, Mrunal was spotted at Dhanusu's film with Aanand L. Rai, "Tere Ishq Mein," wrap-up party.

Additionally, social media users deduced from Mrunal Thakur's Spotify playlist featuring Tamil songs that she and Dhanush are likely dating. Adding more speculation, a source allegedly confirms their relationship by saying that the duo are in fact seeing each other, but it's in early stages, and neither of the parties is interested in announcing their relationship to the public.

Until they confirm, the news about them dating or being in love remains speculative. Recently, there was also news about Mrunal Thakur following Dhanush's sisters, Dr. Karthika Karthik and Vimala Geetha, on Instagram. Interestingly, they followed Mrunal back too. This development also leads to more speculations, which could indicate that the actress is now getting close to Dhanush's side of the family.

Dhanush is freshly single after a divorce from his wife, Aishwarya, and Mrunal has been single ever since she shot to fame with Sita Ramam. The source said that Dhanush and Mrunal's friends are delighted they are dating.

The connection comes from the fact that both Dhanush and Mrunal apparently have similar values and ways of thinking. If it is indeed true that Mrunal is dating the Kollywood actor, it is interesting to note that Mrunal Thakur is nine years younger than Dhanush.