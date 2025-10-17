Lokah Chapter 2: Dude Actress Mamitha Baiju Teases Her Role

Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju has set social media buzzing after her intriguing response about joining Lokah Chapter 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2024 hit Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. When asked in a recent interview whether she would be part of the next installment, Mamitha smiled and said, “Maybe,” leaving fans guessing and speculation soaring.

Mamitha, who recently starred opposite Pradeep Ranganathan in Dude, has been one of the most talked-about young stars in Malayalam cinema this year. Her natural charm and effortless acting in films like Premalu and Dude have earned her a loyal fan base across South India. So, it comes as no surprise that her possible involvement in the expanding Lokah cinematic universe has fans thrilled.

While she refrained from confirming anything, Mamitha hinted that she is fascinated by the concept of Lokah, appreciating its larger-than-life storytelling and creative scope. The series, known for blending fantasy and emotional drama, has already developed a cult following, and the announcement of Lokah Chapter 2 has intensified curiosity over who will join its ensemble cast.

Mamitha also spoke briefly about her continuing chemistry with actor Naslen, her co-star from Premalu. She expressed interest in working with him again, suggesting that they share a creative spark that fans continue to adore. Her words further fuel the possibility that she may reprise a similar romantic dynamic if she does appear in Lokah Chapter 2.

Fans have flooded social media platforms with theories about what role Mamitha could play if cast in the sequel. Some predict she might join as a new lead, while others think she could appear in a cameo or as a surprise connection to the first film’s storyline.

Although there is no official confirmation from the makers, Mamitha’s “maybe” has been enough to keep excitement alive. With her growing popularity and expanding reach across Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, her addition to the Lokah franchise would only elevate the project further.

For now, fans will have to wait for the official cast announcement, but one thing is certain- if Mamitha Baiju joins Lokah Chapter 2, it would be one of the most exciting casting updates of the year.