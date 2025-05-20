Jayam Ravi's Estranged Wife Aarti Accuses Kenishaa Francis of Breaking Her Marriage

Jayam Ravi, now known as Ravi Mohan, is garnering significant attention due to his turbulent marriage with Aarti Ravi. Their divorce is now in court, but the duo have been exchanging blows via their respective social media accounts, accusing each other of creating havoc and thereby wrecking the marriage.

It all started when Ravi Mohan attended a wedding in Tamil Nadu with his rumored girlfriend, Keneeshaa Francis. Aarti took to her Instagram, accusing Ravi of not supporting her and her kids and, in fact, cancelling the scheduled meetup with both the kids multiple times. Celebrities within the industry overwhelmingly supported Aarti's emotional statement.

A few days after Aarti's post, Ravi claimed emotional and financial abuse in his marriage to Aarti and how Keneeshaa became the light in his life at the darkest of times. He maintained that his relationship with Keneeshaa is special and will remain special in his life while accusing Aarti and her mother of robbing him of his money.

Reacting to Ravi's accusations, Aarti now wrote yet another lengthy post on Instagram stating how Keneeshaa ended up being the reason for their marriage to fall apart. Aarti said that she was already there as a third person in their marriage.

Whatever Ravi accused Aarti and her mother of, Aarti denied the claims straight away and instead claimed that it was comical to even imagine that a 6-foot man could be held hostage by a "5'2" petite woman." Aarti went on to write that if Ravi had stayed, it was only because of his choice and not by force. Aarti also revealed that their kids are only comfortable meeting Ravi at familiar places—which are their paternal grandparents' house or in their office.

According to Aarti's note, Ravi had insisted the kids come meet him at his place, where he stays with Keneeshaa, and allegedly this was the reason for the kids to feel unsafe and not attend any of their planned meetings.

Finally, Aarti wished Ravi peace and ended the note by saying that she believes in the court of law to take the proceedings forward regarding her divorce.