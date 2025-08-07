Coolie vs War 2 Advance Booking: Box Office Boss Rajinikanth Wrecks Havoc with Rs.25 Crores Haul!

There is exactly a week to go for the biggest box office clash of the year between two movies—Coolie and War 2. Both are big movies in terms of scale, and each movie has a separate box office target that they intend to achieve. While Lokesh Kanagaraj aspires to score a Rs.1000 crore magnanimous blockbuster with his Rajni film, War 2 hopes to become a giant hit so that YRF can continue their successful spy universe, which involves both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan.

Both War 2 and Lokesh Kanagaraj are aggressively promoting their respective films. War 2 has released a promo for their highly anticipated dance song involving Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan, titled Janaab-e-Ali. Coolie, on the other hand, has managed to stir up wild theories on the internet despite an underwhelming trailer.

Coolie Takes Massive Lead over War 2 in Pre-Sales

While Lokesh Kanagaraj may have encouraged fans to moderate their expectations, he was unprepared for the plethora of wild theories involving time travel and science fiction that fans have generated. All in all, it's safe to say that both movies have outstanding hype ahead of their August 14th theatrical release.

Regarding their advanced bookings, both movies present distinct narratives. The craze of Superstar Rajinikanth is in full display, especially in the North American market, as Coolie has minted nearly $1.5 million dollars so far, and its overseas pre-sales stand at more than $2 million. So far, Coolie has managed to get more than Rs.25 crores for the opening day (including premieres).

Conversely, War 2 is finding it difficult to capture the interest of audiences, trailing Coolie by a significant margin. With the star power of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR intact, people expected the movie to do excellent pre-sales, but that didn't turn out to be the case, at least for now.

With exactly one week remaining until its release, War 2 has managed to collect just over $250,000 at the U.S. box office. What's even more intriguing to note here is that, despite having NTR, Telugu fans do not appear to be interested in War 2, as the Telugu version of the movie so far has gotten $196K in pre-sales, which is $70K less than Coolie's Telugu dubbed version. When the actual box-office war begins on August 14th, it's unclear where the two films will stand.