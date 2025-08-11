Coolie Movie: Rajinikanth Craze Has Twitter Schooling American User on Bookings

Rajinikanth's movie Coolie is generating a lot of excitement on the internet. Even though the trailer was underwhelming, the fact that it's a Rajini film was enough to set expectations soaring around the movie. Despite fans' dissatisfaction with the trailer, theories about Coolie continued to circulate.

Some say it was a completely science fiction film, and others are arguing that it's part of LCU. With just two days to go for the movie's release, fans can find out about the movie themselves. Amid the hype, the advanced bookings for Coolie are breaking existing records and creating new ones with each passing day.

To illustrate the fervor surrounding Rajinikanth, consider how social media reacted when an American user, X (formerly Twitter), inquired about the $30 film and the reason for the unprecedented demand for tickets. This is when not just Rajinikanth fans but people who admire the legendary actor across the globe decided to school the user, who, after seeing the responses, declared that Rajini equals GOAT.

Let's take a look at some of the responses:

Bro He is our superhero for the past 50years . He has generation of fans and almost all big heroes are his fans . 75year old hero https://t.co/Ei7QTVs3nI pic.twitter.com/LN2F3Uh5tr — Thalaivarhija 😎 (@thalaivarhija) August 9, 2025

It is after this barrage of responses that the user understood the mania and the aura Rajinikanth commands not just in India but in multiple countries across the world.