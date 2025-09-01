Kolkata Zoo land can't be used for commercial purposes: Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Sep 1 (IANS) A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Monday, ruled that the land of the iconic zoological garden at Alipore in Kolkata could not be used for commercial purposes right now.

The division bench of Justice Sujay Paul and Justice Smita Das De also said that the notice of tender issued by the West Bengal government on July 23 on this count could not be acted upon till further court orders.

The allegation that the West Bengal government was illegally trying to sell the Alipore Zoo land was first raised by the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly and senior BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari.

He alleged that an attempt was being made to sell 50 kothas of land at that prime place in the city against a meagre amount of only Rs 1,000 crore.

In January 2024, the West Bengal BJP unit had conducted a protest march from Rabindra Sadan to the zoo on this issue.

The West Bengal government floated a tender with the intention of using a zoo-adjacent land consisting of an aquarium, auditorium, animal hospital, and a staff quarter for commercial purposes.

The state had also issued a notice to that effect.

Meanwhile, a PIL was filed at the division bench of Justice Paul and Justice Das De challenging that decision.

Acting on the PIL, the court, on Monday, ruled that the land of the zoological garden at Alipore could not be used for commercial purposes right now and also directed that the notice of tender issued by the West Bengal government earlier this year could be acted upon till further court orders.

Recently, the Alipore Zoo was also in the middle of a controversy over allegations of missing animals.

As per reports, as many as 321 animals disappeared from the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata overnight.

