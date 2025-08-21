Kolkata artistes thrilled to perform before PM Modi during Metro launch ceremony

Kolkata, Aug 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to give a major boost to Kolkata’s metro connectivity by inaugurating three new metro lines in the city on Friday. The expansion is expected to drastically cut down travel time and ease traffic congestion across major parts of the city, including access to the airport.

This is seen as one of the most significant developments in Kolkata’s public transport system since the city launched India’s first metro service nearly four decades ago. Officials estimate that over nine lakh commuters are expected to benefit daily from the new lines.

A festive atmosphere has gripped the city ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. The metro stations have been decked up with large banners, hoardings, and posters, while rehearsals and final touches are underway. Security has been heightened, with heavy police deployment around key metro hubs.

There are also reports that PM Modi might travel briefly in the metro with students from Kendriya Vidyalaya during his visit.

Today, in a symbolic gesture, school students were given a ride on the metro as part of the pre-inauguration trial run. Meanwhile, dancers and performers rehearsed for cultural events being organised to welcome the Prime Minister.

Local artists who will perform in front of PM Modi during the inauguration ceremony expressed their excitement and joy at the opportunity.

Shubham Bhattacharya, one of the dancers, told IANS: “This metro service feels like a Durga Puja gift for all of us. It’s going to change the way we travel. Getting to perform in front of the Prime Minister is a once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

Subrato Bhattacharya, another performer, echoed the sentiment, saying, “The metro services expansion will save both time and money, especially for those of us traveling from North to South Kolkata. But beyond that, seeing PM Modi in person and performing before him — it’s a big deal for us.”

Ankita Chatterjee, also part of the dance troupe, added, “I’m extremely excited. Our performance is themed ‘From Kashmir to Kanyakumari,’ reflecting what PM Modi often says about unity in diversity. It’s an honour to present this message through our dance.”

Deboparna Bhattacharya, who will also be performing, said, “I’ve only seen PM Modi on TV so far. To be able to perform right in front of him tomorrow is thrilling. We’re all preparing very hard.”

Dancers Priyanka Nandi and Mausami Das shared similar feelings of joy and pride, saying this moment is something they had never imagined.

Once fully operational, the new metro lines will also transform airport connectivity. Travelers — including domestic and international passengers, airline staff, and airport employees — will be able to reach the airport faster and more comfortably. The travel time from Esplanade to the airport is expected to be just 30 minutes.

With interchange facilities from Dum Dum Cantonment, the metro will offer seamless connections to major railway stations and several key parts of the city, making it a major step forward in urban mobility for Kolkata.

As the city awaits PM Modi's arrival, there's a palpable sense of pride and excitement among Kolkata residents. For many, this is not just an infrastructure project but a symbol of progress and connectivity. And for the young performers, it’s a moment they will never forget — a chance to represent the spirit of Kolkata in front of the nation’s leader.

