Kochi to host India's first expo for disabled, elderly

Kochi, Nov 2 (IANS) Kochi is all set to play host to the Abilities India Expo, India's first national exhibition for the disabled and the elderly in December.

Around 1000 exhibitors from across the country are expected to showcase their products during the five-day expo starting December 13.

It will also showcase products made by persons with disabilities, the latest innovations in disability products, assistive technology solutions, services for the elderly, certified workshops and seminars on topics like home access, accessibility in public places accommodation at work, to live authentically, self-empowerment, dedicated areas for adaptability over disability, workplace inclusions, robotics, artificial intelligence, rehabilitation and special care for the elderly.

Other events include a matrimonial meet for the disabled and those who wish to marry them, job fair, entertainments including food festival, medical tourism fest, accessible tourism fest,short film fest, cultural programs including fashion week, achievement and assistive technology awards.

The expo is being organised by Walshal Abilities and Assistive Technologies Pvt Ltd in association with the Ministry of MSME, Govt of India; Kerala Startup Mission; K-DISC and Chittilappilly Foundation.

Simon George, MD Walshal Abilities and Assistive Technologies Pvt Ltd, said Abilities India Expo 2023 will bring together people with disabilities, the elderly, their families, caregivers, service providers and supporting agencies under one roof to showcase products, services and technology which promote and enable independent living for the lesser-abled.

"The expo will offer a perfect platform for exploring new opportunities and resources, networking, expanding possibilities, and enhancing the lives of people with disabilities," said George.

According to the organisers, the expo is likely to attract one lakh visitors from different states of India, both on institutional and individual fronts.

