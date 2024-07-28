Knife-wielding man shot dead by police in Sydney

Sydney, July 28 (IANS) A 34-year-old man armed with a knife was shot dead by police in Middleton Grange, a southwestern suburb of Sydney, in Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW).

The NSW Police Force said in a statement on Sunday that emergency services were called to the scene at about 11 p.m. local time following reports that a man was allegedly armed with a knife, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police officers were allegedly confronted and threatened by the man with a knife on arrival, and initial information indicated that a 33-year-old male officer was struck with the knife and was protected by his operational vest. The police officer was not physically injured, according to the statement.

The police said a taser was used and proved ineffective, and the man was shot by police.

The officers conducted CPR until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics, who worked on the man.

However, he could not be revived.

