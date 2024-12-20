Klaasen fined 15 percent of match fee for Code of Conduct breach

Dubai, Dec 20 (IANS) South Africa’s prolific batter Heinrich Klaasen has been fined 15% of his match fee for committing a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct, said ICC in a statement.

One demerit point has also been added to his disciplinary record for violating Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

The incident took place during the second ODI on Thursday between South Africa and Pakistan. Klaasen was a standout performer with the bat for the hosts, scoring a valiant 97 off 74 balls as South Africa faced a challenging chase of 330.

Klaasen batted right till the end and was the last wicket to fall in the 43rd over but with little support at the other end, the Proteas fell 81 runs short.

A frustrated Klaasen kicked the stumps upon his dismissal, leading to sanctions by Match Referee Richie Richardson.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam and captain Mohammad Rizwan set the platform for a substantial total with half-centuries each. However, it was Kamran Ghulam’s explosive 32-ball 63 that provided the late surge, propelling the visitors to an imposing score.

Pakistan secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with the final ODI set to be played in Johannesburg on Sunday.

