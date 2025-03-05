KKR's IPL 2024 Trophy Tour reaches Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar (Bengal), March 5 (IANS) The unique Trophy Tour organised by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a memorable stop at Cooch Behar to indulge their passionate fans from the royal city as they continued their journey to celebrate their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title, which they won in 2024.

The tour commenced at the majestic and pristine Rajbari Palace, where the IPL trophy was displayed against the backdrop of the city's rich history and architectural grandeur.

The trophy then moved to the revered Madan Mohan Temple, blending the excitement of cricket with the city's deep cultural and spiritual roots.

The celebration concluded at the Cooch Behar Stadium, where enthusiastic supporters gathered in large numbers to witness the iconic trophy up close and celebrated KKR’s triumphant 2024 campaign.

The family of Maharaja of Cooch Behar has played an important role in the development of Indian cricket as it donated the trophy for the national four-day cricket tournament for under-19 players. The annual event was named Cooch Behar Trophy after the place and the royal family.

With the enthusiasm for the upcoming season building up, KKR’s historic Trophy Tour continues to engage with fans across the region. Following this successful visit to Cooch Behar, the wagon will move to Patna on March 7.

Kolkata Knight Riders will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.