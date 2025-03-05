Will implement domicile policy in Bihar, if voted to power: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, March 5 (IANS) Ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav made key promises to the unemployed during the Yuva Chaupal rally in Patna on Wednesday.

While addressing a gathering at Patna’s Miller High School ground, Tejashwi Yadav said, “We will form the Youth Commission within a month if the RJD-Mahagathbandhan comes to power in Bihar after the 2025 Assembly election. We will also implement the domicile policy in Bihar where the youth of the state will get preference in government jobs.”

Tejashwi Yadav promised to create job opportunities in the state. He targeted the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government of Bihar over unemployment and migration.

He urged youth to support RJD for a change. With the elections nearing, youth employment and job creation have become major political issues, with parties making big promises to woo voters.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav made a strong pitch for youth support in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, promising free exam applications and travel fare reimbursement for job aspirants.

“When our government would come to power in Bihar, candidates applying for competitive exams won’t have to pay for application forms. The state government will cover travel expenses to and from examination centres,” Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav criticised Nitish Kumar for his elderly age, calling him a "junk car" unfit to drive Bihar forward. He accused Nitish Kumar (75) of being out of touch with the state's needs.

He claimed that Bihar needs a young leader as 58 per cent of the population is between 18 and 25 years old.

“I urge the youth who came for the Yuva Chaupal to ensure 10 votes each for RJD to bring change in the state,” Yadav said.

With Bihar’s youth being a major vote bank, Tejashwi Yadav is betting big on job creation and fresh leadership to challenge the ruling NDA.

During the Yuva Choupal, more than 500 vehicles carrying the supporters of RJD assembled at Miller High School ground to participate in the event. They came from the different districts.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.