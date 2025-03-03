KKR unveil three-star jersey for IPL 2025 season

Kolkata, March 3 (IANS) Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have unveiled a new-look jersey for the upcoming 18th edition of the Indian Premier League on Monday. As part of an unprecedented campaign, KKR released the official jersey launch video, where fans of the team are seen being obsessed with “Number 3”.

The video culminates into 'Three Stars' being woven into the fabric of the new jersey, depicting the three titles in KKR’s trophy cabinet. Cricketers Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande and Luvnith Sisodia feature in the video, sporting the new kit.

Apart from the newly added third star on top of the team crest, KKR’s jersey also carries a special golden IPL badge on the arm this year, introduced by the tournament to recognise the defending champions of the 2025 edition.

Embellished with a design themed around the “Three-edged Star,” the jerseys were simultaneously launched for sale, made available for purchase on Knight Club, the team’s official app, website and KKR’s social media channels.

Choosing 03/03 as the date to launch their new Purple and Gold threads, Knight Riders also announced a unique move to go from being a global franchise to a notch higher - out in the cosmos with their #InTheKnightSky campaign.

Three actual stars in the sky have been registered and named after the team’s inspiring team motto: 'Korbo', 'Lorbo', and 'Jeetbo', as a tribute to their championship wins in 2012, 2014, and 2024.

KKR have made four appearances in the IPL final, winning the championship thrice (2012, 2014, 2024). They finished runners-up in the 2021 season, staging one of the most remarkable comebacks in the tournament's history.

KKR will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens on March 22, in the hopes of adding a fourth star above their badge.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.