KIYG 2025: Nishika Aggrawal retains artistic gymnastics gold as Maharashtra bag top honours

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Telangana’s Nishika Aggrawal continued her stunning form at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) defending her gold in the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around event at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi on Tuesday.

This was the third time the 17-year-old Khelo India athlete (KIA) took part at the Games, having competed before in Tamil Nadu and Haryana. “I have got a lot of confidence playing KIYG over the years. This time, I was confident to give my best and I am happy to have used a lot of focus and concentration. This all resulted well for me,” Nishika told SAI Media after the final.

Nishika, who made it to the senior India team last year, beat fellow KIAs Anoushka Patil and Sara Rawool of Maharashtra, who won the silver and bronze, respectively.

In the men’s all-around final, Khelo India Athletes took the top honours again as Harschit D of Uttar Pradesh got past Niladri Sarkar of West Bengal to clinch the top honours. Delhi’s Akshat Bajaj took the bronze.

Maharashtra grabbed top honours in the rhythmic gymnastics events with Parina Madanpotra bagging gold in the individual all-around event, scoring 83.650. A close second was her state-mate Shubhashree Singmore, who won silver, while Raechal Deep of Delhi settled for the bronze.

“My performance was satisfying and I thank Khelo India for the organisation of the Games. The arrangements and especially the food here have been amazing,” said Parina.

Results

Boys:

Artistic Gymnastics

All Around Final: 1. Harschit D (Uttar Pradesh) 70.066; 2. Niladri Sarkar (West Bengal) 68.734; 3. Akshat Bajaj (Delhi) 68.267

Girls:

Artistic Gymnastics

All Around Final: 1. Nishika Aggarwal (Telangana) 44.333; 2. Anoushka Patil (Maharashtra) 42.067; 3. Sara Rawool (Maharashtra) 41.233

Rhythmic Gymnastics

All Around Final: 1. Parina Madanpotra (Maharashtra) 83.650; 2. Shubhashree Singmore (Maharashtra); 3. Raechal Deep (Delhi) 75.850

Hoop Final: 1. Parina Rahul Madanpotra (Maharashtra) – 21.050; 2. Raechal Deep (Delhi) – 19.300; 3. Devangi Harshal Pawar (Maharashtra) – 18.750

Clubs Final: 1. Shubhashree Uday Singmore (Maharashtra) – 20.600; 2. Parina Rahul Madanpotra (Maharashtra) – 19.750; 3. Mishka (Haryana) – 19.500

Ribbon final: 1. Parina Madanpotra (Maharashtra) 20.650; 2. Shubhashree Singmore (Maharashtra) 19.850; 3. Raechal Deep (Delhi) 18.650

Ball Final: 1. Kimaya Amalesh Karle (Maharashtra) – 20.500; 2. Parina Rahul Madanpotra (Maharashtra) – 20.150; 3. Raechal Deep (Delhi) – 18.550

