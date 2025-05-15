KIYG 2025: Haryana fencing teams claim all three gold on final day of competition

Rajgir, May 15 (IANS) Haryana signed off the fencing competition in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Bihar by winning all three gold medals on the final day in the Indoor Stadium at the Rajgir Sports Complex here on Thursday. Haryana boys clinched gold in the saber team competition while the girls topped in epee and foil events.

Haryana thus ended the competition with seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals. Maharashtra finished with two gold, two silver and three silver. Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan picked up one gold medal each to be among the top five teams in the Fencing competition in this edition.

The Haryana girls epee team captain Deepanshi said the fencers were grateful for the coaching staff’s efforts. “Our team attributes its success to our coaches' training and guidance. This is my second consecutive gold medal in the team event, and I'm proud of our back-to-back victories,” she said.

Men's saber team captain Ujjwal was expectedly thrilled with his team's performance. “It was my first time in Khelo India, and I was fortunate enough to secure the gold medal through teamwork and determination. I'd like to thank our coaches, Kapil sir, Rajpal Yadav sir, Narendra Singh sir, and Suresh sir, who were instrumental in our win,” he said.

Haryana Head Coach Narendra Singh beamed with pride. “Our fencers played well, reflecting in our results. Haryana has consistently dominated previous Khelo India Youth Games editions, and this time was no different. I'm proud of each fencer's determination and mindset, which made this achievement possible,” he said.

This is the first time that Bihar hosted the Khelo India Youth Games, which features 27 types of games. As part of the event, a significant focus was on fencing, which was scheduled from May 11 to 15.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.