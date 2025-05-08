KIYG 2025: Endurance, father’s backing fuel cyclist Harshita Jakhar’s triple gold haul

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 marked a defining moment for Harshita Jakhar, the 18-year-old cyclist from Rajasthan who claimed a sensational golden hat-trick at the Yamuna Velodrome in the Indira Gandhi Indoor Complex here, on Thursday.

The Target Asian Games Group athlete handled pressure with aplomb and put up her best performance in KIYG 2025.

Her top-of-the-podium finish in the 500m Time Trial, 7.5km Scratch Race and 2km Individual Pursuit on KIYG debut not only became the highlight of the ongoing Games but also reflected the sheer discipline and the love for cycling in the Jakhar family.

Harshita’s medal rush couldn’t have been fueled without her father-coach Rakesh Jakhar’s support.

A former cyclist who competed in the Commonwealth Games 2010 and a qualified coach from NIS Patiala, Rakesh, is the reason Harshita took to the sport. “She has always won nothing less than gold at the national championships,” Rakesh, 42, told SAI Media.

Harshita’s cycling journey began in August 2020, when Rakesh asked Harshita and her younger cousin Aditya to start cycling on the roads of Patiala. What began as a simple morning activity revealed Harshita’s natural endurance. “I noticed they could cycle 30–40 km without breaking a sweat. That’s when I realised Harshita had the potential to go far,” Rakesh said.

By 2021, Harshita topped her first trials in Bikaner in the U-14 category and was immediately drafted into the national setup. She quickly claimed gold in successive Nationals in Mumbai and Hyderabad, and her breakthrough on the international stage came with a silver and two bronze medals at the 2024 U-18 Asian Championships in Delhi. She is now a part of the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Patiala.

Rakesh believes his daughter’s success is built on an unmatched work ethic. “She is very devoted to training. Her endurance is God-gifted. She trains with discipline, follows the process, and never says no to even the most gruelling regimes,” he said.

“She has a belief in her coach and mental strength to match. Our Rajasthani roots give us a natural edge in endurance—we just need to channel it. I have helped her do just that,” he added.

Harshita credits her father’s continuous support in shaping her career. “Whatever I am is because of my father’s dedication. It is because of him that I’m into cycling. During the lockdown, he pushed me every single day. He always believed I could bring medals,” she said.

With three gold here and a promising record in the junior circuit, Harshita is now setting her sights higher.

“I’m transitioning into the senior category. My focus now is the World Championships, and I want to achieve strong finishes in both track and road events. My target is to be in the top 10 at the 2026 Asian Games and win an Asian Games medal in 2030,” she said.

Harshita’s younger siblings are also showing interest in the sport, inspired by their father and older sister.

“Even my uncles are into cycling. We’re a family of four sisters and one brother—three of us are already involved in the sport, and I believe the younger two will follow too,” Harshita, a former cricketer as well, said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.