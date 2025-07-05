Kiren Rijiju, Pema Khandu attend Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebrations in Dharamshala

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu joined hundreds of devotees in Dharamshala on Saturday, a day ahead of the 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, just days after the Tibetan spiritual leader reaffirmed the continuation of his spiritual lineage — a move that drew a sharp response from China.

The festivities, held at the Main Buddhist Tibetan Temple, were part of the 'Long Life Prayer' Offering (Tenshug) for the Dalai Lama. The Tibetan leader, who turns 90 on July 6, remains an enduring symbol of peace, compassion, and resistance against political oppression.

Taking to its official ‘X’ handle, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) posted photos of Rijiju’s arrival, noting: “Kalon (Minister) Norzin Dolma of the Department of Information and International Relations-CTA warmly welcomed Kiren Rijiju, the 28th Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and 7th Minister of Minority Affairs of India at Pathankot Railway Station. Minister Rijiju is in Dharamshala to attend the 'Long Life Prayer Offering' and the 90th birthday celebration of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.”

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu also shared moments from the emotional gathering.

“A special day in Dharamshala, where people from all walks of life came together for the 'Long Life Offering' (Tenshug) to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. With heartfelt prayers, traditional offerings were made, each reflecting the deep gratitude, love, and hope. The atmosphere was warm and moving, as young and old came together in a shared prayer for His Holiness’s well-being. May His Holiness be blessed with good health, a long life, and continued strength to guide and inspire humanity with his wisdom, compassion, and unwavering message of peace,” he posted on his social media handle on X.

The celebrations come shortly after the Dalai Lama publicly outlined his succession plan, asserting that the Gaden Phodrang Trust — and not any external political entity — holds sole authority in identifying his reincarnation. The announcement has once again placed the spotlight on the Tibet-China-India dynamic, as China reiterated its stance that any reincarnation must occur under Chinese supervision.

However on Friday, reacting to the recent statement made by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, India stated that it does not take "any position" or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion.

"We have seen reports relating to the statement made by His Holiness the Dalai Lama about the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution. Government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion. Government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to media queries on the issue.

Born on July 6, 1935, in Taktser, Amdo province of northeastern Tibet, Dalai Lama was recognised at age two as the reincarnation of Thubten Gyatso, the 13th Dalai Lama. Originally named Lhamo Dhondup, he is revered as the earthly embodiment of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion.

He began his monastic education at six, studying a rich curriculum drawn from the ancient Nalanda tradition — including Buddhist philosophy, logic, grammar, medicine, poetry, and astrology.

