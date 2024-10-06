Kiran Choudhary dismisses Haryana exit polls, says BJP will form govt

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhary on Sunday dismissed the Haryana exit polls and said that the BJP will again form government in the state.

The BJP leader compared the situation to previous exit polls during the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh elections, where despite predictions, the government was hardly formed. “We will form the government in Haryana, I assure you,” she declared confidently.

She further added that every party worker from Tosham in Haryana worked tirelessly, waging a battle for truth during the elections.

The BJP MP also claimed victory for her daughter, Shruti Choudhary.

Kiran Choudhary further stated that while elections were usually peaceful, this time outsiders were brought in. She alleged that a former Sarpanch was caught distributing money.

"Workers were assaulted, and such actions must be condemned. People must understand this and boycott those who are doing this,” she emphasised.

Soon after the culmination of voting in the Haryana Assembly polls on Sunday, exit poll forecasts started pouring in. Most have forecast a clear mandate for the Congress in Haryana and a big setback for the ruling BJP.

Multiple exit polls have predicted a landslide majority for the Congress in Haryana and a near washout for the BJP, which ruled the state for two consecutive terms.

According to Republic Bharat-Matrize, the Congress is likely to fetch anywhere between 55-62 seats while the BJP is seen getting reduced to a mere 18-24 seats. The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is projected to fetch 0-3 seats, however, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is seen doing fairly better than its offshoot with 3-6 seats. The AAP is expected to draw a blank.

People's Pulse has forecast 49-61 seats for Congress and 20-32 seats for the BJP. It sees the INLD bagging about 1-3 seats while the JJP will fail to open its account.

