Kim Jong-un inspects munitions factory after key party meeting

Seoul, July 3 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited major munitions and machinery factories, calling for efforts to expand production in the overall economic sector, according to state media.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the inspection took place Tuesday, a day after North Korea wrapped up four days of a plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, reports Yonhap news agency.

Accompanied by party officials, Kim visited a defense industrial enterprise, which the North said plays a key role in bolstering the country's defense capabilities.

He stressed the need for party officials to "thoroughly study and arm themselves in order to properly organise and guide the modernisation of production lines at all units in the economic field," KCNA said.

Later in the day, Kim also visited major machine and medical appliance factories.

During the latest plenary meeting, Kim expressed his satisfaction with the economic performance in the first half of the year, saying the country's economic situations are markedly on an upturn.

The inspection appears to be aimed at encouraging party officials to expand the modernisation of the defence industry to other economic sectors.

Photos released show that Kim was accompanied not only by top party officials and close aides from relevant sectors, but also by many other officials.

Given reports that the visit took place right after the plenary meeting, it appears that Kim led the participants of the meeting to the factory for an observational tour.

North Korea has been intensifying its efforts to revitalise the defense industry, with experts suggesting that this is not only for strengthening its defense capabilities but also to benefit from Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine.

Kim had previously visited key defence industry facilities multiple times in May.

