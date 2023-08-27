Kidnapped child murdered in Afghanistan's Badakhshan

Faizabad, Aug 27 (IANS) Afghan security forces have found a child dead after he was kidnapped by unknown armed men in the Shuhada district of east Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, Mahzuddin Ahmadi, director of provincial information and culture department, said.

The 12-year-old child was "brutally killed".

The official said on Saturday that local authorities have already started an investigation and arrested six people related to this case, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Afghan caretaker government claims to ensure security across the country and fight against a clutch of criminals who disturb the well-being of the people in the region.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.