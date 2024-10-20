Khelo India has increased female participation in national events: Masukh Mandaviya

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said that Khelo India ASMITA Women League has significantly increased the number of female athletes participating in national events. The minister was inaugurating the newly constructed 300-bed girls' hostel at SAI RC LNCPE, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Union Minister also emphasised that this reflects a significant investment in the future of our young women athletes. He also noted that India is targeting a place in the top 10 of the medal tally at the 2036 Olympics.

The Minister urged athletes not to view sports as merely a path to a government job, stressing that they should play for the country, win medals, and bring glory to the nation. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Panch Pran underscoring that winning a medal brings honour not just to the individual and their loved ones but to the entire country, which collectively takes pride in such achievements.

The hostel is constructed under the Khelo India creation and up-gradation of infrastructure projects. The project, awarded to WAPCOS, was completed within the budget of Rs 32.88 crore. Since 2014, the Khelo India scheme has successfully completed 202 infrastructure projects, with an additional 121 projects underway.

Designed in a pentagon shape, the hostel comprises five blocks, each featuring ground plus three storeys. This innovative architecture maximises space while fostering a vibrant and welcoming environment. The facility includes a centralised kitchen capable of serving 108 dining guests, along with storage rooms, staff dormitories, and dedicated washing areas.

As part of the event, the Union Minister felicitated sportspersons who have represented India in the Olympics, Asian Games and other international events. Arjuna awardees Padmini Thomas, S. Omanakumari, Geethu Anna Jose, Saji Thomas and V. Diju received the honour from the minister.

Dr. G. Kishore, Principal & Regional Head, SAI RC LNCPE and K.M. Beenamol were also present. Dr. G. Kishore explained about the campus and its achievements in the function.

