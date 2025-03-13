Khawaja opts out of Sheffield game vs SA, Labuschagne to lead Queensland

Adelaide, March 13 (IANS) Australia Test opener Usman Khawaja has opted out of Queensland's upcoming Sheffield Shield match against South Australia, where a win would seal their spot in the final.

Khawaja was not named in Queensland's 14-man squad after the opener had flagged that he only wanted to play one of the two Shield matches that followed his return from Sri Lanka.

Queensland have announced the squad for this week’s must-win Sheffield Shield match against South Australia in Adelaide, with skipper Marnus Labuschagne returning to the line-up, following Australia’s Champions Trophy campaign, to replace Khawaja.

According to Yahoo Sport Australia, Khawaja's decision not to play in this weekend's Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia is down to the veteran batter wanting to stay fresh for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa in June.

The 38-year-old is set for a big year of Test matches, including the WTC final in June, a tour of the West Indies in July and a home Ashes series next summer.

Khawaja has been in brilliant form of late and made 127 and 33 not out in the Bulls' nine-wicket win over Tasmania last week. He also made a superb double century in Sri Lanka last month and was shaping as a huge boost to the Queensland team amid their push for the Shield title.

Queensland's clash with SA gets underway on Saturday, with the squad travelling to Adelaide early to get an extra day of training after training facilities in Brisbane were unavailable due to Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

Queensland are coming off a nine-wicket win over Tasmania last week that featured Khawanja's century and an eight-wicket match haul by pace spearhead Michael Neser.

Queensland squad vs South Australia: Marnus Labuschagne (c), Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Angus Lovell, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Jackson Sinfield, Mark Steketee, Tom Straker, Mitchell Swepson, Callum Vidler, Jack Wildermuth.

