Kharge skips I-Day celebrations at Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday skipped the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the iconic Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation.

The senior Congress leader, however, extended warm wishes to the people of the country through a video message.

On the occasion, the Congress chief in a veiled attack on the BJP-led Central government, accused it of suppressing the voice of the Opposition.

"Happy Independence Day to all of you. Today, democracy and constitution are the soul of our country. We take a pledge that we will uphold the freedom of democracy and constitution for the unity and integrity of the country, for love and brotherhood, for harmony," Kharge said.

Attacking the BJP, the Congress chief said: “Today,democracy,constitution and institutions, all are in great danger. New tactics are being used to suppress the voice of the Opposition. Raids by Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax are carried out. The Election Commission is being weakened.”

In an apparent reference to suspension of Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, which was restored later following the Supreme Court’s judgement staying his conviction in a 2019 defamation case, Kharge said: “Efforts are being made to suppress the voice of Opposition MPs in the Parliament by suspending them. Someone's mic is turning off or someone's words are getting expunged.Privilege motions are being brought."

On the occasion, he also highlighted the works of the former Prime Ministers, including Jawaharlal Nehru.

“These days some people express that India's progress has happened only in the last few years (of the BJP government). Their thinking is wrong,” Kharge said as he mentioned that AIIMS, IIT, IIM and other institutes were built by Nehru.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore while referring to Kharge skipping the Independence Day celebrations said in a tweet: "When Lok Sabha Opposition leader suspended..When MPs are suspended for indefinite period…When Opposition leaders speeches expunged if we mention Adani .When Mikes are switched off ..What’s else we can do ?We celebrate Independence Day with people."

