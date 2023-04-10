Kerala win IDCA 2nd Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2022-23 (ld)

Thiruvananthapuram, April 10 (IANS) Kerala Deaf Team won the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) 2nd Test National Cricket Championship after beating Madhya Pradesh by six wickets in the finals, here on Monday.

The championship was hosted by Kerala Cricket Association. The two teams were represented by their captains, Sumit Bidwal (Madhya Pradesh) and Jubil M P (Kerala).

"We are delighted to close this very successful tournament with the support of our State Association, Kerala Deaf Cricket Association with close support by Kerala Cricket Association," said Sumit Jain, President, IDCA about the championship.

"It was a wonderful experience to be in Trivandrum with the two teams from Kerala & Madhya Pradesh at the 'IDCA 2nd Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf'. Congratulations to the winning team Kerala and the runner-up team Madhya Pradesh IDCA is grateful for all teams and officials' sporting spirit, who participated wholeheartedly in this championship," he added.

Dev Dutt, coach of Indian Deaf Team & BCCI NCA Qualified Coach and M.P. Singh (Coach of M. S. Dhoni) and Vinod Kumar Matta (Coach) are providing coaching to the Indian Deaf Squad for all international tournaments.

Vinod S Kumar, Secretary of Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) congratulated the teams and emphasised that KCA is committed to support cricket in all forms and is always there to support Differently-Abled Cricketers. We have earlier hosted Blind Cricket tournaments and this is the first time hosting the IDCA National Championship.

Minu Chithambaram, CFO & Interim CEO of KCA said: "KCA will provide all possible support to the Deaf Cricketers all the time and expects to host more events in Kerala."

"Our endeavour and aim is to promote our social campaign for disability sport, ‘Cricket for a Cause', " said Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA.

The event is being sponsored by its corporate partners KFC, Hero MotoCorp, INOX cinemas, Impact research & Measurement, Kaizzen, LUDIZ and Era Fresh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.