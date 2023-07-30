Kerala SIT to visit Bihar for inquiry into Aluva child murder accused

Thiruvananthapuram, July 30 (IANS) A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala police will visit Bihar to conduct a detailed investigation and probe into the ‘criminal’ background of the accused in the case related to the rape and killing of a five year-old girl victim in Aluva city.

The victim, who is the daughter of migrant parents from Bihar, was lured by the accused Ashfaq Alam by providing her a juice pack on Friday afternoon.

The victim’s parents had lodged a complaint with the police on Friday evening that the five-year-old was missing from the home and neighbours while the local shopkeepers informed that the girl was seen last with Ashfaq Alam.

Police have arrested Ashfaq on Friday night itself but he was in a highly inebriated state and made contradictory remarks about the victim.

He said that he had handed over the victim to another person named Sakeer for money. However, on Saturday morning he confessed that he had killed the victim and her body was disposed off in the rear side of Aluva market.

The body of the girl was recovered and postmortem revealed that the girl was raped with several injuries on her private parts.

Ashfaq Alam has been lodged in Aluva Sub jail and the special investigation team is leaving for Bihar to ascertain whether he is involved in any other cases in his home state.

Meanwhile, the deceased girl was cremated at the public crematorium under Hindu religious beliefs.

